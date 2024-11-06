Trump is very tough on China which is good for us: Tharoor

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said there will be basic continuation of the India-US relationship with Donald Trump staging a comeback and noted that his being tough on China "is good for us".

Advertisment

Tharoor, the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs and former minister of state for external affairs, also flagged concerns on immigration and trade with Trump coming to power and noted that the US leader has a "transactional attitude" on many matters.

Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president.

"Frankly there should not be major surprises because the gentleman has been an open book for some time. He was president for four years, so we have the experience of dealing with him. He has been quite outspoken on various issues," Tharoor said.

Advertisment

"We know for example that he has a transactional attitude on many matters. He essentially will say 'what you will do for me before he decides to do anything for you'. He also has a very tough line on trade, he has criticised India for its tariffs and said that 'if India raises tariffs we will also raise tariffs for India', that is something we should be watching out for because that is what it will effect companies on their viability of their exports to America," the Congress leader added.

Noting that Trump has taken a tough line on immigration, Tharoor said he does not know how much it will effect legal immigrants.

"The numbers (of legal immigrants) may come down and family reunion issues may arise for some of our nationals," he added.

Advertisment

Tharoor said the other concern that many people have is that Trump may be somewhat temperamental on any issues that cross his path.

"However, we also know he is very tough on China which is good for us as we ourselves having our own issues with China. So that is where we can find ourselves finding common cause with Mr Trump," the Congress leader said.

"The fact that he is a known commodity with a good relationship with our PM is bound to be a positive thing in the relationship between two heads of government. So all of these things are there...he has visited India before and I think we can expect there will be basic continuation of the relationship between the two countries," Tharoor added.

Advertisment

The Congress leader said there is a certain underlying stability to India-US relations and that comes from the fact that there has been are a number of common interests and no real clashing issues which the two countries disagree profoundly.

"On top of that you have got a situation that there are a good 3-4 million Indian-Americans who are influential in that country whose voice counts. For all these reasons I don't see any major surprises," Tharoor said.