Trump Jr, J-Lo attend wedding of US billionaire's daughter at Udaipur's Jagmandir Palace

Udaipur, Nov 23 (PTI) Rajasthan’s Udaipur, turned into a global celebrity hotspot on Sunday as the daughter of US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena married at the Jagmandir Palace, with high-profile guests including Donald Trump Jr and Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez attending the multi-day celebrations.

The wedding rituals, held according to South Indian Hindu traditions, took place at the island palace on Lake Pichola.

Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, arrived in an ivory Jodhpur suit along with his partner, while the bride, Netra Mantena, entered in a traditional red outfit.

Guests were ferried to Jagmandir in decorated boats from luxury hotels including The Leela Palace and Lake Palace. The festivities have been underway since November 21 across major venues in the lake city.

The reception is scheduled for late Sunday at the City Palace’s Zenana Mahal, where pop icon Jennifer Lopez is expected to perform.

On Saturday, groom Vamsi Gadiraju arrived for the baraat atop Jaipur’s famed elephant ‘Haathi Babu’, with guests accompanying him in a boat procession from The Leela to the City Palace.

A star-studded sangeet and mehendi ceremony lit up Manak Chowk on Friday night.

Karan Johar and Sophie Choudry hosted the event, which featured performances by Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor, according to people present at the venue.

Guests will depart from Dabok airport on November 24.