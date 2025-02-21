Trump knows Russia must be stopped to end war, he also wants Ukraine to pay for help offered: Volker

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) President Donald Trump knows one has to stop Russia to end the war with Ukraine, but he also wants Kyiv to pay Washington back for the help it offered, former US envoy Kurt Volker said on Friday.

Volker, a leading expert in foreign and national security policy and a former US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, said China is a rising power which comes across as a direct adversary for the United States, but India is a rising power that comes across as a friendly state with shared values.

President Trump personally likes Prime Minister Narendra Modi but that doesn't stop his transactionalism, Volker said at ABP Network's Ideas of India Summit 2025.

On the meeting on Wednesday between top diplomats from Russia and US to end the war between Moscow and Kyiv, Volker said, "For Trump, to end the war one has to stop Russia which no one was doing. He also wants Ukraine to pay back to United States for the help it offered." The meeting between the US and Russia in Saudi Arabia also focussed on improving ties and negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine. It also reflected a major and rapid change in American foreign policy under Trump. No Ukrainian officials were present at the meeting.

Volker said there is a feeling of disenfranchisement that Trump has capitalised on to try and bring order back to people who are feeling dislocated.

In his second term, Trump is looking at America first as rebuilding America's strength that has translated to a very assertive foreign policy.

He is also acting against what he believes is a biased deep state by cutting down budgets and size of federal institutions, Volker said.

He said for Trump, unpredictability is deliberate tactics to create uncertainty and he likes to shock people by saying provocative things to make people react.

Another guiding principle for Trump is that the US has been doing too much for the world and is being taken advantage of. For him, the US is paying and others are benefitting like in the case of the defence spending of NATO countries where the US is bearing 70 per cent, the former envoy said. PTI PR BNM