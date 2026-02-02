'Trump-nirbharta': Cong takes dig at govt after US envoy confirms Trump-Modi call

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Congress took a swipe at the government on Monday after the US ambassador to New Delhi confirmed that President Donald Trump has spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it now seems to be a routine that India gets to know of its government's actions only from Trump or his appointees.

In a social media post, US Ambassador Segio Gor said Trump spoke with Modi on Monday.

"President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. STAY TUNED," Gor said in the post.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, "It seems that Prime Minister Modi and President Trump spoke to each other today. This information has been provided not by the Indian side but by the US Ambassador to India.

"This now seems to be the routine -- India gets to know of its government's actions only from President Trump or his appointees. Trump-nirbharta," the Congress leader said on X.

The telephonic conversation between the two leaders took place on a day External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar began a three-day visit to Washington.

There have been efforts by the two sides in the last few weeks to address the strain in the relations and move forward on finalising the proposed bilateral trade deal.