Trump's decisions would affect US economy also: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad/Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said the decision of US President Donald Trump like imposition of high tariffs on India, would affect the American economy as well.

Speaking at an event in Delhi, he felt that educational institutions and others in the US may start campuses in India if visas and admissions are denied to Indians.

"It is not going to affect our economy, it is going to affect even US economy.... If they are reluctant to give visas, if they are reluctant to give admissions to Indians, all those institutes are going to come to India," he said.

Reddy said Trump's style of making sudden announcements would not work in the long run.

Taking a veiled dig at former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said, "There was a Trump in Telangana also. But, people removed that Trump. Anyone who runs (administration) arbitrarily can be a Trump. Trump's style of arbitrariness would not work for long".

He also said Telangana was developing 'Bharat Future City', envisioned as one of the country's most advanced urban centres meeting global standards. Spread over 30,000 acres in the first phase, the city will feature nine specialised zones, including an AI City, health zone and education zone, he added.