Trump's plan to end Gaza conflict provides viable pathway to sustainable peace: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed US President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza conflict and said it provides a viable path to long-term peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people as well as the larger West Asian region.

Modi also hoped that "all concerned" will come together behind Trump's initiative and support it to end conflict and secure peace.

The plan, unveiled after talks between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, proposes an immediate end to the war in Gaza, release of all the hostages held by Hamas and demilitarisation of the Strip.

"We welcome President Donald J. Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict," Modi said in a post on X.

"It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region," he said.

"We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump's initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace," he added.

Hamas has not yet responded to the deal. Eight Muslim-majority nations, and the Palestinian Authority welcomed the plan.

Israel launched the war in Gaza after Hamas attacked Israeli cities on October 7, 2023 killing about 1,200 people. Hamas also took 251 people as hostages and over 50 of them are still in its captivity.

Israeli military operations have killed over 66,000 Palestinians since then, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry.

Gaza has been reeling under a massive humanitarian crisis largely due to scarcity of food and medicines. The World Health Organisation said last month that Gaza's malnutrition rates have reached "alarming levels".

China as well as several European countries have welcomed Trump's peace plan for Gaza.

Hours after announcing the plan, Trump said he is giving Hamas three to four days to respond to the plan.

Under the plan, Gaza will be a "deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours" and that it will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of the Strip.

If both sides agree to this proposal, the war will immediately end. Israeli forces will withdraw to the agreed upon line to prepare for a hostage release.

During this time, all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be suspended, and battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Once all hostages are released, Israel will release 250 life sentence prisoners plus 1,700 Gazans who were detained after the October 7, 2023 terror attack.

According to the plan, a temporary governing board will be formed that would be headed by Trump and include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

At a media briefing, Israeli ambassador Reuven Azar said Trump's peace plan will allow countries like India to carry out reconstruction activities in the region as New Delhi has been playing a positive role for peace in the Middle-East.

The envoy also welcomed Modi's reaction to the peace plan "We welcome the statement of Prime Minister Modi. India has a positive role for the region and we will welcome it," he said.

The Israeli envoy said India can contribute in terms of economic projects in Gaza and Israel would also like to have its involvement in construction activities in the country.

"We are very thankful to the Indian government. India has been playing a positive role in supporting peace in our region. India has a lot to bring to the plate, when it comes to economic activities." Asked whether India was briefed before the peace plan was firmed up, Azar told reporters that he was not aware about it but indicated that several countries were unofficially apprised about the move. PTI KR/MPB ZMN