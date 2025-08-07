Trump's tariffs will hurt US more, PM Modi will solve all problems smartly: Andhra BJP chief

Ongole (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh BJP chief PVN Madhav on Thursday said that US President Donald Trump's high tariffs on India will only hurt his country more and noted that highly popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi will solve all problems very smartly.

Madhav's comments come a day after Trump slapped an additional 25 per cent tariff, raising the total duties to 50 per cent on goods coming from India, as a penalty for New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil.

Addressing a meeting over tea as part of 'Chai pe charcha' in Ongole, the BJP chief highlighted that India will achieve great development as part of the 'Make in India' initiative.

"There is a possibility of more damage happening to America by the actions of President Donald Trump. Now India may face temporary difficulties, but it will achieve great development under Make in India (programme)," said Madhav.

The highly popular PM Modi will solve all problems very smartly. He will ensure that India does 'not suffer losses' from the US, the BJP leader said.

Sipping tea, Madhav noted that small incidents can lead to big changes. PTI STH KH