Truncated services in Metro Blue Line due to technical snag

Kolkata, Dec 28 (PTI) Truncated services were running between Dakshineswar-Maidan stations of Metro Railway's Blue Line on Sunday due to a technical snag, an official said.

A Metro spokesperson said the motorman of a train had to apply sudden emergency brake just before Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station. The cause of the emergency brake application is being investigated.

"Truncated services are being operated between Maidan and Dakshineswar stations. For the safety of passengers, passenger evacuation from the said rake at Tollygunje is going on," the spokesperson said.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 am.

"Our engineers are at the spot to restore service along the entire stretch of Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram soon," the spokesperson added. PTI SUS RG