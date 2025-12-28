Truncated services in Metro Blue line for more than one hour due to technical snag

Kolkata, Dec 28 (PTI) Truncated services continued between Dakshineswar-Maidan stations of Metro Railway's Blue Line on Sunday for about one and a half hours due to a technical snag in a train, an official said.

A Metro spokesperson said the motorman of a train had to apply the sudden emergency brake just before Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station. The cause of the emergency brake application is being investigated.

"Truncated services operated between Maidan and Dakshineswar stations from around 11:30 am till 1 pm.

After the snag for the safety of passengers, passenger evacuation from the said rake at Tollygunje was safely undertaken after the incident at around 11:30 am.

Normal services over the entire stretch of the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram) resumed at 1 pm, the spokesperson added. PTI SUS RG