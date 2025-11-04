Truncated services run along Kolkata Metro's Blue Line for 40 min due to seepage of water at station

Kolkata, Nov 4 (PTI) Truncated services were run along the North-South corridor of Kolkata Metro for 40 minutes on Tuesday due to seepage of water at the underground Maidan station during afternoon hours, an official statement said.

Truncated services were run between Central and Dakshineswar stations in north Kolkata and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Sahid Khudiram in the southern part of the city from 3.19 pm to 4 pm.

Metro engineers fixed the problem on the spot and the services along the entire stretch resumed thereafter, it added.

On October 31, a signal snag caused a 30-minute disruption on the Blue Line between Dakshineswar and Girish Park.

Since the past two months, there had been allegations by daily commuters about regular disruptions in services along the Blue Line, which carries the highest number of passengers among the corridors.

Since the closing down of Kavi Subhas metro station of the Blue Line in July after cracks appeared in some pillars, India's oldest metro network has been plagued by delays and brief disruptions.

The Metro authorities have said that once the changeover facility of Up and Down lines at Sahid Khudiram station is completed, there will be smoother movement of the trains and the scope of disruption minimised.

The authorities said the Kavi Subhas metro station will be restored within seven months. PTI SUS ACD