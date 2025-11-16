Truncated services run for 1 hr along North-South corridor of Kolkata Metro

Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) Truncated services were run for one hour on Sunday morning along the North-South corridor of Kolkata Metro due to maintenance work, an official statement said.

The truncated services were run between Maidan and Dakshineswar stations from 9 am to 10.07 am, with maintenance work carried out along the entire stretch throughout the night.

From 10.08 am, normal services started along the entire North-South corridor, also known as the Blue Line.

A power block had to be extended for some time this morning. Hence, truncated services were run between Maidan and Dakshineswar from 9 am to 10.07 am, the statement said, adding normal services along the entire stretch resumed at 10.08 am.

Metro services along the Blue line are available from 9 am on Sundays. PTI SUS AMR ACD