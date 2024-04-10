'Truth alone triumphs': Hardeep Puri on SC allowing DMRC's plea against arbitral award of Rs 8 000 cr in favour of Reliance firm

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) "Truth alone triumphs", Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said while terming as "historic judgement" the Supreme Court's order that the DMRC is not obliged to pay Rs 8,000 crore to the Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Ltd, a Reliance Infrastructure firm, in pursuance of a 2017 arbitral award.

The Union housing and urban affairs minister also congratulated the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on achieving this landmark verdict.

"Truth alone triumphs (Satyameva Jayate). Historic judgement by the Hon'ble SC in the curative petition filed by @OfficialDMRC in the case pertaining to the Airport Metro Line. Many congratulations to Team DMRC on achieving this landmark verdict. Our public sector utilities are strong & resolute in delivery of public service under the firm leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji & they remain steadfast in pursuit of fairness & justice," Puri said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, the apex court set aside its three-year-old judgement that awarded an Anil Ambani group firm Rs 8,000 crore in a dispute with the Delhi Metro and asked the company to return about Rs 2,500 crore it had already received, holding that the previous verdict caused "grave miscarriage of injustice" to a public utility which was saddled with an exorbitant liability.

Allowing the DMRC's curative plea against the 2021 judgement, a special bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the order of the Delhi High Court division bench was a "well-considered decision" and "there was no valid basis" for the Supreme Court to interfere with it.

The interference by the apex court, in its earlier decisions, had resulted in restoring a patently illegal award, it said. PTI BUN AS AS