'Truth always triumphs,' says Punjab CM on Delhi court discharging Kejriwal in excise policy case

Chandigarh, Feb 27 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday hailed the court's discharge of AAP supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ex-deputy Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case, saying truth always triumphs.

A Delhi court discharged Kejriwal and Sisodia in the excise policy case, refusing to take cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Besides the two leaders, 21 others were also discharged in the matter.

In a post on X, Mann said, "Truth always triumphs. 'AAP' supremo Arvind Kejriwal ji and Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ji have been acquitted by the Hon'ble Delhi Court in the liquor scam case. This decision of the Hon'ble Court has brought the truth to light. With time, the truth in all other cases will also be revealed." Punjab AAP president and cabinet minister Aman Arora welcomed the Delhi court verdict and accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing central agencies to malign AAP.

"As the saying goes 'Justice can be delayed but not denied' @ArvindKejriwal ji @ @msisodia ji & all others has been acquitted & discharged from a false, fabricated, bundle of lies so called Liquor Scam case of Delhi by the Honorable Court has once again proved that BJP led Central Govt agencies did all this to defame & damage @AamAadmiParty's politics of honesty.

People of the Country will give a befitting reply to the conspirators in days to come," said Arora on X. PTI CHS VN VN