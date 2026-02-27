'Truth always triumphs,' says Punjab CM on Kejriwal court victory

Chandigarh, Feb 27 (PTI) Punjab AAP on Friday hailed the court's discharge of AAP supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ex-deputy Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann exclaiming, "Truth always triumphs." A Delhi court discharged Kejriwal and Sisodia in the excise policy case, pulling up the CBI by saying its case was wholly unable to survive judicial scrutiny and stood discredited in its entirety.

Besides the two leaders, 21 others were also discharged in the matter.

Celebrations broke out at AAP's office here with partyleaders and workers exchanging sweets and dancing to the beats of the dhol.

In a post on X, Mann said, "Truth always triumphs. 'AAP' supremo Arvind Kejriwal ji and Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ji have been acquitted by the Hon'ble Delhi Court in the liquor scam case. This decision of the Hon'ble Court has brought the truth to light. With time, the truth in all other cases will also be revealed." Punjab AAP president and cabinet minister Aman Arora welcomed the verdict and accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing central agencies to malign AAP.

"As the saying goes 'Justice can be delayed but not denied'," he wrote on X.

"People of the Country will give a befitting reply to the conspirators in days to come," Arora added.

Speaking to reporters later, Arora termed the relief not only a victory of Kejriwal and AAP, but a victory of truth.

"It happened for the first time that a false case was registered against the sitting chief minister just to politically finish him. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should seek an apology for the bundle of lies," he alleged.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema termed the court's decision a historic victory.

"The court's ruling has proven that the conspiracy hatched by the BJP against the Aam Aadmi Party was baseless. The BJP resorted to using agencies to tarnish the image of leaders providing honest leadership, but the honourable court's justice system has brought the truth to light. This decision is a symbol of the strengthening of the Constitution and democracy," he said.

Education Minister Harjot Bains said the court had "exposed the truth of the fake liquor scam created by the BJP." "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah hatched the biggest conspiracy of independent India to destroy Aam Aadmi Party," he alleged.

"But today it was proved in the court that Arvind Kejriwal is a staunchly honest, Manish Sisodia is a staunchly honest, and AAP is a staunchly honest party," said Bains. PTI CHS VN VN