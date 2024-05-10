Truth always wins, says Gujarat AAP chief on SC granting interim bail to Kejriwal

Ahmedabad, May 10 (PTI) Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party president Isudan Gadhvi hailed the Supreme Court's decision on Friday to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a excise policy-related case and asserted truth always wins.

In a major relief to Kejriwal, the apex court granted him interim bail till June 1 to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, Kejriwal will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2. June 1 is the last day of the seven-phase elections. Votes will be counted on June 4.

"Kejriwalji's name was added under pressure in the 10th statement of an accused, after which the accused was released as a witness. It was first time in the history of the country that a sitting chief minister was arrested based on such a statement. But truth always wins and today Kejriwalji got bail," Gadhvi claimed.

"There is a wave of happiness among AAP workers. We welcome this decision of the court and will celebrate it. We are confident all leaders, including Kejriwalji, will be acquitted in the near future," he said, adding the BJP misused the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 and hatched a conspiracy to break AAP by targeting the Delhi CM.

"This conspiracy has failed. The AAP ran a massive campaign and we saw there is a lot of resentment among the people. Like people of Gujarat did in the recently concluded elections, people of Delhi will also answer Kejriwal's arrest through voting," Gadhvi asserted.

The case in which Kejriwal was arrested relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22. PTI KA PD BNM