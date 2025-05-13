“Truth deficit” in legal profession bothers me, says outgoing CJI Sanjiv Khanna

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Outgoing Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday voiced concern over “truth deficit” in the legal profession and emphasised the role of the Bar and the Bench in earning public trust.

Justice Khanna made these remarks on his last day in office while presiding over the ceremonial bench in the apex court and at a farewell function. The job of the judge is neither to dominate the courtroom nor to surrender, he said.

At an informal media interaction, Justice Khanna also said though he wasn't going to accept any post-retirement official assignments, he would continue his innings in the legal profession.

"I will like to speak about something that bothers me. Truth deficit in our profession. As a judge above all is the seeker of truth. Mahatma Gandhi believed that truth is God and an ideal to strive for. Yet, we come across cases of concealment and deliberate misstatement of facts.

“I believe, this stems from a mistaken belief that unless some padding is done in evidence a case would not succeed. This mindset is not only wrong it does not work. It makes the job of court harder," Justice Khanna said while speaking at a farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association(SCBA).

Justice Khanna, who concluded a brief yet eventful six-month long tenure, said legal profession is witnessing a sea change and asked the Bar to focus on becoming domain experts and explore forum of alternate resolution mechanism like mediation. He was elevated to the top court on January 18, 2019 and appointed as the CJI on November 11, 2024.

Justice Khanna, whose career as a lawyer and judge spanned 42 years after he enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983, said the day is not far when mediation will be chosen over litigation as a default mode of dispute resolution.

"Today we are witnessing a sea change in the legal profession. The court room dynamics are shifting from being driven by oratory skills to being shaped by subject matter expertise...It is essential for the Bar to focus becoming domain experts." Justice Khanna said the Bar should also make a conscious effort to explore forum of alternate resolution mechanism like mediation.

"Mediation is not just about settling disputes it is about finding solution that meets interests of the parties," he said.

Justice B R Gavai, who will succeed Justice Khanna on Wednesday, said his predecessor's tenure was not about making a spectacle or noise for the sake of attention but it was about encouraging changes within the judiciary, so that the system not only changes but it evolves.

Overwhelmed by the rich accolades on his last day in office, Justice Khanna said he was certain his successor would uphold values of the Supreme Court, fundamental rights and the basic constitutional doctrines.

The ceremonial bench comprised the outgoing CJI, Justice Gavai, and Justice Sanjay Kumar, showcasing a rare moment of reflection, celebration, and reverence, not just for Justice Khanna's contributions, but the legacy of his uncle, a former Supreme Court judge Justice H R Khanna, he took forward.

The CJI called Justice Gavai his "biggest support" while expressing confidence in the latter's leadership and commitment to constitutional values.

Emphasising the role of the Bar and the Bench in earning public trust, he said, "The judiciary is not just judges; it includes the bar. You are the conscious keepers of the system." Justice Gavai praised his predecessor for his clarity, moral conviction, and commitment to fundamental rights, describing his judgments as "simple, elegant, and imbued with constitutional values".

When it came to the Bar, Attorney General R Venkataramani said CJI Khanna added "immense value" to the court.

"Your lordship leaves a void not easily filled. Like a river flowing quietly, you accomplished much with grace," he said.

The judgments, the CJI penned, were stated to carry "impeccable logic, simplicity, and elegance".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta commended the CJI's legal acumen and clarity in judgment.

"Even if litigants lost, we lawyers felt enriched. We always left with a new insight," he said, "as your verdicts were crisp, clear, and always enlightening." After the conclusion of the ceremonial bench proceedings, the CJI met journalists in the apex court premises and said, “I will not accept any post-retirement post ...perhaps will do something with law.” Many former apex court judges begin their innings in arbitration post judgeship.

“I will have a third innings and will do something related to law,” the CJI said. PTI SJK PKS MNR AMK GSN GSN GSN