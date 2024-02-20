Truth finally wins: Bhagwant Mann hails SC verdict on Chandigarh mayoral polls

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court verdict on the Chandigarh mayoral poll, saying "truth finally wins".

The top court overturned the result of the Chandigarh mayoral poll in which the BJP candidate had emerged an unlikely winner, and declared defeated AAP-Congress alliance candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the new city mayor.

"Finally truth wins, we welcome the verdict of the Supreme Court on the Chandigarh mayoral elections... CJI declared AAP's Kuldeep Kumar as the mayor while holding 8 votes, rejected by the presiding officer, right," said Mann in a post in Punjabi on X.

आख़िरकार सत्य की जीत हुई...

चंडीगढ़ में मेयर चुनाव को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का हम स्वागत करते हैं... पीठासीन अधिकारी द्वारा खारिज किए गए 8 वोटों को सही ठहराते हुए CJI ने AAP के कुलदीप कुमार को मेयर घोषित किया...



बीजेपी द्वारा सरेआम की गई गुंडागर्दी का उन्हें मुंहतोड़ जवाब… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) February 20, 2024

Mann further said the BJP got a "befitting reply for its blatant wrongdoing".

He also congratulated the people of Chandigarh for the "great victory of democracy".

Setting aside the Chandigarh mayoral poll, the Supreme Court also ordered prosecution of the returning officer for the poll, Anil Masih, a BJP leader, for his "misdemeanour", after finding serious faults in the conduct of the January 30 election.

The apex court made it clear that it was not quashing the entire electoral exercise and restricting itself to dealing with the wrong-doings in the counting process which led to invalidation of eight votes cast in Kumar's favour.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said it was evident that Masih made deliberate attempt to deface eight ballot papers.