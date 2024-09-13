National

Truth has won: Bhagwant Mann on SC granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann speaks during AAP volunteers meet, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Moga, Saturday, April 6, 2024

Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann (File image)

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday hailed the Supreme Court decision granting bail to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying "truth has won." The apex court granted bail to Kejriwal in the corruption case lodged by CBI in connection with the excise policy 'scam'.

"Finally the truth has won... 'AAP' supremo Arvind Kejriwal has been granted bail by the honourable Supreme Court... The bail granted to Kejriwal has proved that the truth can never be suppressed," Mann said in a post on X.

Kejriwal was earlier granted interim bail in the case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate in the matter.

Arvind Kejriwal AAP Supreme Court Bhagwant Mann Punjab Delhi liquor scam
Subscribe