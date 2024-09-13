Truth has won: Bhagwant Mann on SC granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday hailed the Supreme Court decision granting bail to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying "truth has won." The apex court granted bail to Kejriwal in the corruption case lodged by CBI in connection with the excise policy 'scam'.

"Finally the truth has won... 'AAP' supremo Arvind Kejriwal has been granted bail by the honourable Supreme Court... The bail granted to Kejriwal has proved that the truth can never be suppressed," Mann said in a post on X.

The truth has finally won. 'AAP' Supremo Arvind Kejriwal ji has been granted bail by the honorable Supreme Court. This decision shows that the truth can never be suppressed.



Inquilab Zindabad... — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 13, 2024

Kejriwal was earlier granted interim bail in the case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate in the matter.