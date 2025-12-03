Truth prevailed, jobs of 32,000 primary teachers secure: Edu Min on Cal HC division bench order

Kolkata, Dec 3 (PTI) Hailing the Calcutta High Court division bench order, which set aside a single bench ruling that annulled appointments of 32,000 primary school teachers in West Bengal, State Education Minister Bratya Basu on Wednesday said truth has prevailed, as their jobs remained “safe and secure”.

In a post on X, Basu also congratulated the West Bengal Primary Education Board.

“The jobs of 32,000 primary school teachers remain fully secure. My best wishes to the teachers. Truth has triumphed,” the minister said.

The bench, presided by Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty, on Wednesday said it is not inclined to uphold the single bench order, as irregularities have not been proven in all the recruitments.

The court maintained that the termination of employment after nine years would have a great adverse impact on the primary teachers and their families. PTI SUS RBT