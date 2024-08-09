Truth triumphed with SC bail to Sisodia, other jailed AAP leaders get justice: Party

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Truth has triumphed with the Supreme Court giving bail to Manish Sisodia who had been kept in jail for 17 months on false charges, the AAP said on Friday while expressing hope that other jailed leaders of the party, including Arvind Kejriwal, would also get justice.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Education Minister Atishi on X said, "Satyamev Jayate", soon after the apex court granted bail to the former deputy chief minister in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The court gave the relief, noting that he has been in custody for 17 months.

Later, at an event in Dwarka, where she inaugurated a school, Atishi broke down while welcoming the verdict. "They kept him in jail for 17 months on false charges, and today, he has been granted bail. Today, is the day that the man behind the education revolution of Delhi has been granted bail," she said.

"Today, truth has triumphed, and education has won, the children have won," an emotional atishi said.

She alleged that he was sent to jail because he provided good education to children and allocated 25 per cent of the budget to education. This made him an excellent education minister, atishi said.

A bench of justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said Sisodia has been in custody for 17 months and trial has not yet commenced, depriving him of the right to speedy trial.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 last year for purported irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9 last year. He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28 in 2023.

Sisodia had sought bail contending that he has been in custody for 17 months and the trial against him has not yet started. The ED and the CBI had opposed his bail pleas.

In a post on X in Hindi, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, "The whole country is happy today as Manish Sisodia, the hero of Delhi education revolution, got bail. I express my gratitude to the Honourable Supreme Court from the bottom of my heart." "Manish ji was kept behind bars for 530 days. His crime was that he gave a better future to the children of the poor. Dear children, your Manish uncle is coming back," he said.

Hailing Sisodia's bail as a "victory of truth", AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, said, "This verdict is a slap on the Centre's dictatorship. He was in jail for 17 months. His life was destroyed in those months. He could have worked for the education of children during that time." "We hope that other leaders of the party, Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain, will also get bail and justice. I bow down before the Supreme Court for this verdict," he added. This verdict is a big boost for the AAP, Singh said.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED in connection with the excise policy case. In May, he was granted interim bail for Lok Sabha poll campaigning. He surrendered on June 2. He was arrested on June 26 by the CBI in the case from the Tihar jail. Though the chief minister has been granted interim bail by the apex court in the ED case, he continues to be in jail because of the CBI case.

Former Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain is in jail in a different money laundering case lodged by ED.

Atishi said, "We are happy that he (Sisodia) will be out but there is still pain in our hearts because Kejriwal is still in jail. Truth will prevail, and just as Sisodia has been granted bail, Kejriwal will also be released," she added.

Celebrations erupted at the AAP office after the verdict as sweets were distributed and dhol beats rent the air.