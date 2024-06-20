'Truth triumphs', says Punjab CM Mann after Kejriwal gets bail

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Thursday that "truth triumphs" after a Delhi court granted bail to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.

"Faith in the court - Kejriwal ji gets bail - truth triumphs," said Mann in a post on X.

अदालत पर भरोसा है ..केज़रीवाल जी को जमानत ..सत्य की जीत .. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) June 20, 2024

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Niyay Bindu granted relief to the AAP leader on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

The court also declined the ED's request to stay the order for 48 hours.

The judge passed the order after hearing arguments advanced by the prosecution and the defence counsel on Kejriwal's application for regular bail.