Truth will prevail in court: Vijayendra on POCSO case against B S Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, Jun 13 (PTI) State BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Friday reacted to the Karnataka High Court restraining the CID from arresting his father and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa in a POCSO case, and said that the truth will prevail in the "temple of justice".

Earlier in the day, the high court restrained the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from arresting the veteran BJP leader in the case filed against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

It also directed Yediyurappa to appear before the CID which is probing the case, on June 17.

In a post on social media platform X, Vijayendra said, "...blessings of people of Karnataka and their prayers has paid off in the temple of justice. Political conspiracies have always followed Yediyurappa. Without losing heart, he will gain victory over these conspiracies by following the path of justice." He further said that Yediyurappa's respect for the law of the land has been proved by the high court's decision today to grant him interim bail the case. "Yediyurappa is not one to turn his back on investigations," he said.

"It is our firm belief that the truth will prevail in the temple of justice in the coming days," he added in his post.

A Bengaluru court on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Yediyurappa in the POCSO case registered on March 14 this year.

The Special Investigation Team of the CID had moved the First Fast Track Court seeking an arrest warrant against him since he failed to appear for questioning on Wednesday.

Yediyurappa had sought time to join the probe.

According to the police, Yediyurappa has been booked under the POCSO Act and Section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that he molested her daughter during a meeting on February 2 this year, at his residence in Dollars Colony here.

Yediyurappa, who has denied the charge and said he would fight the case legally, had filed two separate petitions in the high court, seeking anticipatory bail and quashing of the FIR.