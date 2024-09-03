Trying to evolve consensus on building dam at Rasimanal: TN farmers body

Chennai, Sep 3 (PTI) A farmers association of the Cauvery delta region on Tuesday said that it is trying to build consensus among political parties of the state on construction of a dam at Rasimanal, near Biligundlu and Hogenakkal, on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

Tamil Nadu Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam (TNCVS) general secretary P R Pandian said his association is seeking the support of all political parties to construct the dam at Rasimanal.

The association leaders, for the past three days, have been visiting leaders of parties in this regard and on Tuesday, they called on Tamil Nadu Congress Committe president K Selvaperunthagai, and the Congress party leader committed his party's full support, Panidan said in a statement.

On September 1, farmers leader P Ayyakannu and Panidan called on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at Salem and sought his support.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhaga chief Premalatha Vijayakanth were among the leaders who were consulted. All the leaders supported the Rasimanal dam proposal and opposed construction of a dam at Mekedatu.

The Cauvery river flows across the Rasimanal area and on the one side Tamil Nadu has its territory and on the other side Karnataka has its regions.

The TNCVS's dam proposal is part of measures it has been proposing, which, according to it, would help farmers and prevent surplus water from draining into the sea. Recently, it had also staged a protest at Mayiladuthurai demanding that the state government construct a barrage every 5 km across the Kollidam river so that surplus Cauvery water would not drain into the sea.