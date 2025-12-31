Trying to follow my father's footsteps of being available to all: Nabin

Patna, Dec 31 (PTI) BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday said he was trying to follow in the footsteps of his father, who was "available to all" and "made familial bonds with party karyakartas".
Nabin's father, Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, was a former BJP MLA.
The BJP national working president, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, DyCM Samrat Chaudhary, BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi, and a host of other leaders paid floral tributes to Sinha on his death anniversary at a park here.
Talking to reporters here after paying floral tributes to his father, Nabin said, "I try to follow in his footsteps and learn from his political journey of being available to all and treating party workers as a family." "Today is the 20th death anniversary of my father. The way he nurtured the organisation through his austerity and made family-like bonds with party workers is remarkable," Nabin said.
He asserted that the works done by his father for the development of society are "exemplary for all of us".
The BJP working president said that the NDA government in Bihar is consistently working to take the state on the path envisioned by Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha.
Saraogi said, "He (Sinha) had a mastery over election management. Whether it was before we became MLAs or after that, how to manage an election was always his speciality.
"Be it in the realm of social service or as a public representative, Naveen Kishore Sinha ji was very special. We pay tributes to him on his death anniversary," Saraogi said. PTI SUK RG