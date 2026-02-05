Trying to make SC verdict on NSS school appointments applicable to other managements: Ker min

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 5 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday said that the government was doing everything legally possible to ensure the apex court order regarding general category teacher appointments in NSS schools is applicable to all aided school managements.

Sivankutty said that the government has filed an affidavit in the apex court seeking that its verdict regarding appointments in schools run by the Nair Service Society (NSS) be applicable to all other aided educational institutions.

The apex court had allowed the NSS to make appointments to their vacant posts in the general category, even if the differently-abled vacancies remained unfilled.

Sivankutty said in the assembly that the government's stance was that the rights of the differently-abled candidates should be protected and the problems of teachers from other categories should also be resolved quickly.

"The government's policy is to make the order given to NSS applicable to other managements in a similar situation, subject to the approval of the Supreme Court," the minister said.

He said that once the SC gives its approval, all the teachers who are continuing on a provisional or daily wage basis will be made permanent from the date of their appointment.

Till that happens, the government has taken steps on its own to provide benefits like PAN number, leave, group insurance, provident fund, etc. to the employees appointed on a provisional basis, the minister told the House.

Sivankutty's statement in the assembly follows criticisms from the leaders of Catholic churches and managements of aided schools under them accusing the government of not permitting appointment of teachers in general category under the guise of implementing the apex court directions.

The top court had directed the state to complete the appointment of differently-abled candidates posts reserved for them in aided schools in a timely manner.

The issue pertains to the implementation of four per cent reservation to persons with disabilities for appointments in aided schools across the state.

The NSS had approached the Supreme Court earlier and obtained a favourable verdict allowing the appointment of candidates from the general category if reserved vacancies remain unfilled.

Following that judgment, other aided school managements have been demanding the extension of the same benefit to them as well. PTI HMP SA