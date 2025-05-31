Tryst with Indian culture for Miss World contestants in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 31 (PTI) It was an immersive experience in Indian culture for the Miss World 2025 contestants, besides other exciting events during their stay in Telangana this month as part of the pageant's schedule.

Beginning with a visit to Buddhavanam, a Buddhist theme park on the banks of river Krishna in neighbouring Nalgonda district, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on May 12, the beauty queens have had an unforgettable experience of India's cultural diversity.

The contestants visited the historic Charminar and undertook a heritage walk through the bustling lanes of Laad Bazaar, known for its traditional bangles and pearls the next day. The Heritage Walk culminated at the majestic Nizam-era Chowmahalla Palace where the contestants were welcomed to a grand cultural evening.

It was followed by a visit and prayers at the famous Shiva temple, popularly known as Ramappa temple, in Mulugu district of Telangana, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Dressed in sarees for the occasion, some of them joined local women in dancing to the songs of Bathukamma, the floral festival of Telangana.

The contestants witnessed the making of famous handwoven IKAT sarees at Pochampally village near here and also offered prayers at the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha temple at Yadagirigutta near here on May 15.

The following day was marked by a a visit to the legendary 700-year-old banyan tree at Pillalamarri in Mahabubnagar district, a popular natural heritage of Telangana.

After back-to-back visits to various tourist destinations in Telangana, the contestants indulged in sporting activities, while also having a gala time at the Ramoji Film City here, the world's largest film city, on May 17.

The Miss World contestants explored the state of the art Telangana Police Integrated Command and Control Center (TGICCC) here and also the imposing state Secretariat complex.

After soaking in the sights of Charminar and other iconic destinations across Telangana, the contestants on May 20 took part in one of the pageant’s most anticipated segments—the ‘Head to Head Challenge’ which allows contestants to voice their opinions, present their social impact projects, and articulate their motivations.

The contestants got a taste of Telangana's rich cultural heritage on May 22 during a visit to state-run 'Shilparamam' arts and crafts village here, where they immersed themselves in traditional art forms such as pottery, painting, and folk dance.

In the Talent Grand Finale, the beauty queens showcased their brilliance and mesmerising performances. The grand finale of the Head-to-Head challenge on May 24 was marked by elegance and thoughtful discussion.

In a fashion show, the contestants dazzled in Pochampally and other Indian fabrics. Celebrating India’s rich textile heritage and promoting Telangana’s traditional handloom art, the contestants wore contemporary Indo-Western ensembles designed with vibrant Pochampally patterns, highlighting the fusion of heritage.

The pageant found itself in the middle of a controversy after Miss England Milla Magee, who withdrew from the contest citing family issues, reportedly made allegations over ethical issues.

In a statement to a British tabloid, Magee reportedly expressed disappointment with the pageant's environment, which she said did not align with her expectations of 'beauty with a purpose'.

Contestants were allegedly expected to wear make-up at all times and remain dressed in ball gowns throughout the day, media reports had said, quoting her. However, Miss World CEO Julia Morley denied the allegations. Jayesh Ranjan, a Special Chief Secretary of the state government, who conducted an inquiry, had said "no evidence was found" over Magee's reported allegations.

The Miss World 2025 pageant kicked off with a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10. Leveraging the event, the Telangana government devised an elaborate action plan to showcase the state as a hub of tourism and investment. PTI SJR GDK VGN