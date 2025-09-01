TSF, Odisha govt ink pact to develop urban habitats for low-income groups

Bhubaneswar, Sept 1 (PTI) Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Odisha government’s Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) to develop urban habitats for low-income groups and make welfare schemes accessible to them.

The collaboration aims to reduce urban inequality by making cities fairer, facilitating access to government support, and establishing scalable models of inclusive habitat development that can be replicated elsewhere, an official said.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during the state-level celebration of Local Self-Governance Day on Sunday.

Under the MoU, the TSF will continue to manage the state-level mission unit and deploy dedicated teams across 10 districts and 19 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

The initiative is expected to directly benefit around 2.28 lakh slum households by enabling access to social welfare schemes and transforming informal settlements into inclusive, resilient urban habitats.

"Tata Steel Foundation has been working closely with the Odisha government to bring a transformative impact on urban habitats across the state, and the MoU signed marks the commencement of the next phase of this collaboration towards urban slum-dwellers realising their rights, with cities overall being more resilient," TSF said in a statement.