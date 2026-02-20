TSHRC orders restoration of water, power to Dalit families in Hanumakonda

Hyderabad, Feb 20 (PTI) The Telangana State Human Rights Commission has directed officials of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation and other authorities to immediately restore water and electricity supply to Dalit families in Hanumakonda, who alleged unlawful disconnection of utilities.

The commission, headed by Chairperson Justice Shameem Akther, issued interim recommendations following complaints from 30 Scheduled Caste residents in Hanumakonda, about 150 km from Hyderabad.

Observing that such alleged actions violate constitutional guarantees of equality and the right to life with dignity, the commission instructed the district collector, GWMC, and Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Ltd to immediately restore water and electricity supply and refrain from coercive eviction, a TSHRC release said.

The Warangal police commissioner was asked to prevent caste-based intimidation and ensure protection for residents, while the chief secretary and DGP were directed to monitor compliance.

The commission sought reports from the concerned authorities and posted the matter for review on March 9.

The complainants alleged unlawful disconnection of drinking water, threats of demolition, and caste-based discrimination, despite holding valid house-site pattas, as the land has now been granted to the Bhadrakali temple.

The victims’ complaint was presented to the commission by BRS MLC Sravan Dasoju and other party leaders. PTI SJR SSK