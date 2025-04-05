TSSIA raises concerns over power companies levying wheeling charges

Thane, Apr 5 (PTI) An industrial body in Maharashtra's Thane has urged citizens to oppose wheeling charges levied by power companies, terming it as illegal.

The Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA) on Friday alleged that the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has been illegally collecting wheeling charges from nearly 3 crore customers for the past seven years without properly reflecting it in financial statements.

Talking to reporters, TSSIA chairman Ninad Jaywant and other office-bearers of the organisation said despite their long fight against these unjust charges, change will only happen if citizens raise their voices.

They pointed out that the Electricity Appellate Tribunal (APTEL) has ruled that wheeling charges should only be collected from open-access consumers who buy power from third-party suppliers, not retail consumers.

Retail customers purchase power directly from DISCOMs, making these charges unlawful, they said, adding that MERC-approved tariffs already include transmission and distribution costs and additional wheeling charges amount to double billing, which is illegal.

They warned that the MSEDCL, which has been facing losses for years, has now revised its tariffs, making the next electricity bill much heavier for consumers. PTI COR ARU