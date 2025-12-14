TSSIA unveils 'Vision 2030 for MSME digital transformation

Thane, Dec 14 (PTI) The Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA) unveiled an ambitious "Vision 2030" plan focused on digital empowerment, sustainability, and market expansion for MSMEs on its golden jubilee on Saturday.

TSSIA president Sandeep Parikh, who also serves as the chief of the Chamber of Small Industry Associations (COSIA), highlighted he complementary roles of the two bodies.

TSSIA's Vision 2030 is centered on driving digital transformation, sustainability, innovation, and skill development for its members over the next decade. TSSIA will focus on talent development and innovation by strengthening skilling programs in collaboration with technical colleges and fostering industry-academia collaboration, he said. PTI COR NSK