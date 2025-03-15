TSZP gets two Royal Bengal tigers from Nagpur zoo under animal exchange programme

Jamshedpur, Mar 15 (PTI) Tata Steel Zoological Park (TSZP) here has received two Royal Bengal tigers from Gorewada Zoo in Nagpur as part of an animal exchange programme.

In return, TSZP has given a pair of African grey parrots to the partner institution, enhancing species conservation efforts, the TSZP said in a statement on Saturday.

The tiger pair (a male and female) was brought by Dr Naim Akhtar (deputy director and his team of veterinarians and keepers) from Nagpur in a truck on March 13 after 18 hours of travel journey.

TSZP was in dire need of a male tiger to pair with two tigresses Sunaina and Saloni. The new tigers are kept in cells of a newly built tiger enclosure for quarantine, the statement said.

Once the quarantine period of 30 days is over, the zoo will try to mate the male tiger with Sunaina and Saloni tigresses one by one.

The Central Zoo Authority approved this exchange proposal exclusively for the pairing and breeding of this endangered species in the zoo.

The newly arrived tigers are under the close supervision of experienced veterinarians and zookeepers.

In the next phase of the exchange programme, Tata Steel Zoological Park is set to receive four Muggers, a species of crocodile native to the Indian subcontinent from Madras Crocodile Bank Trust (Mamallapuram), Tamil Nadu.

In return, the zoo will be providing four Indian Star Tortoises to its partner institution.

At the moment, the TSZP has only one Mugger.