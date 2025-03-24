TTD board approves Rs 5,259 cr budget for fiscal year 2025-26

Tirupati, March 24 (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman, B R Naidu on Monday said the TTD Board of Trustees approved a budget of Rs 5,259 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26.

In addition to approving the budget, the board passed several key resolutions, including increasing salaries for 'Potu' (temple kitchen) workers and exploring the feasibility of offering offline darshan for elderly and differently-abled devotees.

"The TTD Board of Trustees has approved a budget of Rs 5,258.68 crore for the financial year 2025-26," Naidu stated in an official press release, adding that several significant resolutions were also adopted.

Among these, the board decided to examine the feasibility of increasing salaries for 'Potu' workers and enhancing their medical benefits.

The board also approved financial assistance for the reconstruction of temples in Kodangal, Karimnagar, Upamaka, Anakapalle, Kurnool, Dharmavaram, Talakona, and Tirupati (Gangamma temple).

Additionally, the board also decided to reconstruct select VIP and non-VIP guest houses in Tirumala and cancel the allotment of 20 acres of land previously designated for a science city and museum at Alipiri.

Furthermore, the board resolved to explore the possibility of providing offline darshan for elderly and differently-abled devotees. PTI STH SSK ROH