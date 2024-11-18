TTD board decides to employ AI to slash darshan time

Tirupati, Nov 18 (PTI) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board that met here on Monday decided to employ Artificial Intelligence (AI) to lessen the time needed to have darshan at the famous Lord Venkateswara shrine.

In another key decision taken at its meeting led by its chairman BR Naidu, TTD has decided to bar people from making political statements in Tirumala and to take action against those who violate this.

The board has also resolved to write a letter to the state government for taking an appropriate decision on its non-Hindu employees, an official release of the board said.

The board has discussed on slashing waiting time for darshan, from about 30 hours to 2-3 hours, using AI and other advanced technologies.

The board has decided to merge Sri Venkateswara Aalayala Nirmanam Trust (SRIVANI) with TTD's account and discontinue the darshan quota given to tourism corporations of different states as complaints of irregularities abound over this quota. The board has also decided to clear the debris that piled up in the dumping yard of Tirumala, within four months.

In a gesture to the local population, the TTD has decided to offer darshan to the people of Tirupati on the first Tuesday of every month.

It also resolved to not to allow "political statements in Tirumala" and to "take legal action if needed" against those who make such statements and who propagate them, the release added.

In a bid to ensure the quality of Tirupati laddus that have gone through a controversy recently, the board has decided to use ghee of 'enhanced quality' in making the laddus.

A decision will be taken in the next board meeting to move the TTD's deposits from private banks to nationalised banks taking safety into consideration, the statement added.

Following an expert committee meeting, the board has decided to cancel the lease of Visakha Sarada Peetham mutt as it allegedly violated TTD rules. PTI STH ADB