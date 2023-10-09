TTD board dedicates 1 per cent budget for Tirupati annually, approves projects worth Rs 100 crore

Tirupati, Oct 9 (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board on Monday resolved to dedicate 1 per cent of its annual budget every year towards developing the temple city of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, and also approved projects worth more than Rs 100 crore.

The board took this decision under the chairmanship of B Karunakara Reddy, along with several developmental initiatives running in crores of rupees.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

With increased traffic on the way to Japali Theertham, Sri Venugopalaswamy Temple, Anjanadri Akashaganga and Papavinasanam in Tirumala, the board approved the expansion of the existing two-lane road into a four-lane one from Akashaganga to Outer Ring Road at a cost of Rs 40 crore, said a press release.

To ease similar conditions at Varahaswamy Rest House, the board green-lighted the construction of a four-lane road and other amenities till Outer Ring Road at a cost of Rs 11 crore.

Similarly, the board granted administrative permission of Rs 25 crore to expand the road from Cherlopalli to Srinivasa Mangapuram, and to perform beautification works.

Likewise, the board approved the construction of permanent queue lines up to GG Dam along the outer ring road to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims during festival rush at Rs 18 crore.

The TTD Trust board has also resolved to take up repairs, sanitation and maintenance of roads wherever the temple body’s establishments such as rest houses, temples, choultries and others are located in and around Tirupati.

Aimed at avoiding the recurrence of damage and collapse of ancient structures, the board has decided to form a committee of IIT experts to assess the strength of all the ancient temples and gopurams under TTD’s fold.

Based on the committee’s report, repairs will be taken up to ensure that the temples are protected for posterity.

The board has also approved the reconstruction of 13 rest houses such as Gayatri Sadan, Srivari Kutir and others.

In addition, the board also approved Rs 2.63 crore per annum for mid-day meals from the academic year 2023-24 at all TTD schools, which will benefit 3,259 students.

Among other decisions taken the board, it resolved to allow only devotional songs to be played during marriages in TTD Kalyana Mandapams (wedding auditoria) and barred movie and DJ songs. PTI STH ANE