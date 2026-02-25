TTD cautions devotees against fake websites offering accommodation

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 25 (PTI) The TTD on Wednesday cautioned devotees against fake websites and brokers allegedly cheating pilgrims by offering accommodation in Tirumala.

The temple body said the issue surfaced following a complaint from a Kerala-based devotee who was allegedly duped by a person claiming to provide rooms under the name "Karnataka Pravasi Soudha" in Tirumala.

"We once again urge Srivari devotees to remain vigilant against brokers and fake websites that are cheating pilgrims in the name of providing accommodation in Tirumala," said an official release from the temple body.

Based on the complaint, TTD's Vigilance Department conducted an inquiry and found that unauthorised persons had created fake websites using images of the Tirumala temple under the name of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to mislead devotees.

These websites, which appeared in Google search results, were collecting money from pilgrims through online payment modes, it said.

The temple body has lodged complaints through its IT Department with the police to initiate legal action against those running such fake websites.

Cases have also been registered under the Copyright Act against websites unauthorizedly using TTD logos and temple images. Therefore, devotees are urged to book darshan, accommodation and seva tickets only through the official TTD website, it said.

They (devotees) were also advised to immediately inform TTD authorities about any suspicious websites, phone calls or offers to avoid being cheated.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world. PTI MS STH KH