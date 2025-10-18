TTD cautions devotees against middlemen promising accommodation, special darshan

Tirupati, Oct 18 (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Saturday cautioned devotees against falling prey to middlemen in matters related to temple services such as Srivari Darshan, Arjitha Sevas and accommodation, noting that many have been deceived by such agents.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman B R Naidu said certain brokers and agents have been cheating innocent devotees by falsely promising Srivari Darshan through various means.

“Naidu on Saturday appealed to devotees not to trust middlemen or brokers in matters related to Srivari Darshan, Arjitha Sevas or accommodation,” said an official release from the temple body.

Some people have been posing as senior officials of TTD or claiming to hold influential positions to lure devotees with assurances of special break darshan, Arjitha Sevas and accommodation facilities.

Several cases have already come to light where such individuals collected huge amounts of money from devotees and cheated them, said Naidu.

He said the temple body has identified many of these brokers and has initiated legal action against them.

Therefore, all the devotees are asked to book Srivari (deity) Darshan, Arjitha Sevas and accommodation only through the official TTD website or the TTD Devasthanams mobile app using their Aadhar card.

Advising devotees to contact the TTD toll-free number for any information, Naidu also called on them to tip off the temple authorities on middlemen or fraudulent activity.

He requested them to contact TTD Vigilance officials immediately.

“Let us all work together to safeguard the sanctity and security of Tirumala,” added Naidu.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world. PTI STH ROH