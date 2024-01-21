TTD chairman hands over laddus to Ram temple representative in Ayodhya

Tirupati/Ayodhya, Jan 21 (PTI) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman B Karunakara Reddy, who is currently in Ayodhya to participate in the consecration of the Lord Ram temple, handed over laddus from the temple body to a representative of the Ram Mandir Trust on Sunday.

The TTD, the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, agreed to supply one lakh laddus for the Ayodhya Ram temple's consecration on Monday.

Weighing 25 grams each, the laddus are meant for distribution among visitors during the consecration. They were dispatched in 350 boxes on a cargo plane to Ayodhya from Tirupati Airport recently.

"The Chairman handed over one lakh laddus specially prepared at Tirumala Srivari temple to the representatives of Ram Mandir Trust to distribute among the devotees participating in the Ram Mandir (temple) opening ceremony scheduled on Monday," said a press release from TTD.

Reddy reached the Ayodhya Ram temple on Sunday, where he was welcomed by temple trust representative Sadhvi Ritambari.

He visited the Ram temple and participated in special poojas.

The TTD chief spoke to artistes and representatives of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) who arrived from various states including Andhra Pradesh.

Later, talking to reporters, Reddy noted that Sri Venkateswara Swamy, a deity who manifested himself in Tirumala in Kali Yuga was Sri Ramachandra Murthy in the Treta Yuga.

Considering himself, the TTD chairman, as the first servant of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, Reddy expressed happiness and said he was lucky enough to partake in the prestigious and historical opening ceremony of the Ram temple.

Reddy extended his wishes to the people who contributed to the construction of Ayodhya Ram temple and all the devotees participating in the opening ceremony. PTI STH SDP SS