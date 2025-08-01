TTD chairman meets Assam CM, seeks land for Srivari temple in Guwahati

Tirumala, Aug 1 (PTI) TTD chairman B R Naidu on Friday met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati to request land for the construction of a Lord Venkateswara (Srivari) temple in the city.

Naidu sought the allocation of five acres to establish the temple and promote Hindu religion and culture in the northeastern region, according to an official release.

“B R Naidu met Assam CM in Guwahati for the construction of a Srivari temple in the city,” the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams said.

Sarma assured full support for the project and agreed to allocate five acres for the construction of a "magnificent temple" in Guwahati, it added.

He also thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the TTD for initiating the temple project and said it would "enhance the spiritual significance of the region." Sarma hoped the proposed Srivari temple would complement the religious prominence of the Kamakhya Devi temple and serve as a spiritual hub for devotees across Northeast India.

The meeting was facilitated by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha national general secretary G V R Shastri, it further said.