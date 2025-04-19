TTD chief seeks ACB probe into temple irregularities amid cow death row

Tirupati, April 19 (PTI) TTD Chairman B R Naidu on Saturday said he would request Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to initiate an Anti-Corruption Bureau investigation into all alleged irregularities at the Lord Venkateswara temple here over the past five years.

His remarks come in the wake of allegations by YSRCP leaders that over 100 cows died at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' Goshala (cow shelter) in the past three months.

"As soon as the Chief Minister returns, we will submit a representation requesting an ACB enquiry into all irregularities that occurred over the past five years," B R Naidu said at a press conference following his visit to the Goshala.

According to the chairman, certain individuals are deliberately spreading a "false campaign" against the temple administration through mainstream and social media.

Refuting these allegations he blamed the previous YSRCP government, stating that it had even failed to provide fodder for the cows during its tenure.

"They (the YSRCP government) sold donated cows in Ongole and are now engaging in false publicity against the TDP government," he alleged, adding that "God will punish those who commit sins." Noting that some individuals are threatening to file Public Interest Litigations regarding the deaths of cows at the Goshala, Naidu said he welcomed such actions, provided the PILs also include complaints about the alleged misuse of TTD funds during the YSRCP’s five-year rule.

He promised full cooperation with such legal proceedings and maintained that “no irregularities” had taken place at TTD during the past 10 months under the TDP-led NDA government.

"It is inappropriate to issue petty threats and indulge in cheap, diversionary politics. I strongly condemn this," he asserted.

Meanwhile, former TTD Chairman and senior YSRCP leader B Karunakara Reddy recently alleged that nearly 100 cows had died at the TTD Goshala in the past three months due to "negligence".

Demanding a thorough investigation, Reddy stood by his statement, saying he had done no wrong and did not fear any threats.

While TTD Executive Officer (EO) J Shyamala Rao stated that 43 cows had died, BR Naidu claimed the number was 22—both contradicting CM Chandrababu Naidu’s claim that there had been no deaths.

Accusing the CM, EO, and Chairman of issuing "conflicting statements", Reddy said they had failed to handle the issue transparently and questioned their accountability.

He urged TTD to stop politicising the matter and to address the alleged mismanagement at the Goshala.