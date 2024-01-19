TTD dispatches 1 lakh laddus to Ayodhya for distribution to devotees

Tirupati, Jan 19 (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) here on Friday dispatched one lakh laddus to be flown to Ayodhya tomorrow for distribution among devotees at the consecration ceremony of Ram temple on January 22, an official said.

The laddus were dispatched from Srivari Seva Sadan-1 of the TTD on Friday to Tirupati Airport, the official added.

"The laddus were sent from Tirumala to the airport and tomorrow (Saturday) they will be flown to Ayodhya," a TTD official told PTI.

TTD additional executive officer Veerabrahmam said the temple body's board member Sourabh Bora and former board member J Rameshwar Rao have donated 2,000 kg each of pure ghee for preparing the laddus.

The laddus packed in 350 round boxes will be directly transported to Ayodhya from Tirupati Airport in a special cargo plane by Aerogroup, arranged by TTD board member Sharatchandra Reddy, the temple body said in a press release.

In Ayodhya, the laddus will be handed over to Sri Ramjanmabhumi Theertha Kshetra Trust on Saturday.

According to Veerabrahmam, the temple body's executive officer A V Dharma Reddy and chairman B Karunakara Reddy had taken special interest in getting the laddus prepared with pure ghee. PTI STH SDP ROH