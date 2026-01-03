TTD EO asks officials to use tech to showcase local, affiliated temples

Tirupati, Jan 3 (PTI) TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal on Saturday asked officials to use virtual and augmented reality to highlight the significance of the body’s local and affiliated temples.

"To effectively convey the importance, architectural beauty, and other key aspects of TTD local and affiliated temples to devotees, the use of augmented reality technology may be considered if required," Singhal said.

He instructed officials to explore virtual reality support to present the significance of the temples to devotees, according to a press release from the temple body.

Singhal also suggested examining the possibility of developing a dedicated mobile app that could allow devotees to scan temple sculptures and images to learn about their historical and mythological significance.

He further recommended studying the feasibility of launching an additional channel under Sri Venkateswara Bhakthi Channel (SVBC) to telecast the uniqueness and importance of TTD local and affiliated temples, similar to the coverage of rituals at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala.

On the administrative front, Singhal directed that free meals (annadanam) be distributed at TTD temples in accordance with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directives.

He also instructed that each temple maintain a general account and a separate account for annadanam, with special officers reviewing both accounts to take necessary action, among other directions. PTI STH SSK