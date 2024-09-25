TTD files plaint against AR Dairy over adulterated ghee issue

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 25 (PTI) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the custodian of the super-rich shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala hills here has lodged a police complaint against Tamil Nadu-based AR Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd on the issue of allegedly supplying adulterated ghee.

A senior TTD official confirmed to PTI that the case was booked in Tirupati East police station, lodged by procurement general manager Murali Krishna.

According to Tirupati district superintendent of police L Subbarayudu, the TTD official complained that AR Dairy allegedly violated the temple body's rules by 'supplying adulterated ghee'.

He said the case was registered under multiple sections, which could be transferred to the Special Investigation Team on Thursday. The SIT was formed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to probe the laddu adulteration case recently.

Earlier, TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao in a press conference had said that lab tests have revealed the alleged presence of animal fat and lard in chosen samples of ghee supplied by AR Dairy.

The dairy firm that supplied ghee to the temple, has denied the allegations and said that its product samples have been duly cleared by authorities certifying its quality.

The firm's spokespersons had earlier said that only during the months of June and July they had supplied ghee to the TTD.