TTD initiates disciplinary action against 18 'non Hindu' employees, Minister Lokesh endorses

Tirupati, Feb 5 (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple here, has barred 18 employees from participating in all religious and spiritual activities of the temple body as part of a disciplinary action for allegedly partaking in non-Hindu activities, said an official memo.

In a memo issued on February 1, the temple body noted that disciplinary action has been initiated against those employees to curtail their non-Hindu religious activities, which are demeaning the prestige of TTD.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh defended the TTD initiative saying there are no second thoughts on TTD’s decision to bar non-Hindu employees from religious activities as it is the stand of the TDP-led NDA government in the southern state.

"It has been proved that the following (those 18) TTD employees are practicing and participating in non – Hindu religious activities, though they have taken the oath before the photograph/idol of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy stating that they will follow the Hindu Dharma (religion) and Hindu traditions only…," said TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao in the memo.

Further, the memo observed that these employees had also sworn that they will not follow non – Hindu religious activities in compliance with Rule 9 (VI) issued in GO Ms No 1060 Revenue (Endowments - 1), dated October 24, 1989.

According to the temple body, the barred employees were participating both in non – Hindu religious activities and also Hindu religious fairs and festivals conducted by TTD, hurting the sanctity and sentiments of crores of Hindu devotees.

TTD directed its chief engineer and deputy executive officer (HR) to verify the present postings of these employees to ensure that they do not discharge duties in Tirumala, any TTD temple or any religious programme work.

Further, it directed them to immediately transfer these employees out of religiously sensitive roles if they were found to be manning them.

Likewise, the memo instructed the heads of departments not to post or depute these employees to temple duties, religious processions, programmes, fairs and festivals.

Earlier in November 2024, the TTD board headed by chairman BR Naidu said that it would write a letter to the N Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government for taking an appropriate decision on non-Hindus working in Tirumala.

In October 2024, the TTD chairman said in Hyderabad that all those who work at Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, should be Hindus.

Back then, BR Naidu said that he would speak to the Andhra Pradesh government on how to deal with staff members belonging to other religions, whether they should be sent to other government departments or given VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme).

Further, TTD rules mandate that non-Hindus have to declare their faith in the deity before making a visit to the temple.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Lokesh said: "There is no second thought about it. We spoke about it before the polls and we stand by it. We will take it to (a) logical conclusion." "I want to be clear. There are religious sentiments involved," he said.

Lokesh cited the example of ‘Hindus being not allowed to work in a mosque’ to make his point.

Lokesh said the government will fight it out if there are any legal challenges to the decision.

Meanwhile, reacting to TTD’s decision, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in a post on 'X' said he has no objection to TTD’s decision in regard to non-Hindu employees.

He demanded that Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu should explain why his party supported the BJP’s Waqf Bill in the Joint Working Committee which mandates a minimum of two non-Muslims in Central Waqf Council and State Waqf Board. PTI STH KR GDK KH