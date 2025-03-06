TTD introduces 'Masala Vada' to Anna Prasadam menu for devotees

Tirupati, Mar 6 (PTI) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple here, introduced a ‘masala vada’ snack in its ‘Anna Prasadam’ (free food for devotees) menu, starting Thursday.

TTD chairman BR Naidu and other officials launched the ‘masala vada’ serving programme today at the Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Bhavan in Tirumala.

“BR Naidu…launched the delicious vada prasadam (masala vada, consecrated food) serving programme for devotees at the Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Bhavan in Tirumala on Thursday morning,” said an official press release from the temple body.

According to the chairman, the idea of adding an extra item to the Anna Prasadam menu was proposed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who approved it.

Made with lentils, green chillies, ginger, curry leaves, coriander, mint leaves and others, the new addition has enriched the Anna Prasadam menu.

As many as 35,000 masala vadas will be served to devotees at the Anna Prasada Kendra from 10.30 am to 4 pm every day.

The TTD chairman said this quantity will be increased further in the future and delicious food will be served to the devotees.

Former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N T Rama Rao launched the Venkateswara Nithya Annadanam Endowment Scheme in 1985 to serve free food to 2,000 pilgrims a day.

Later, it evolved into an independent trust, Sri Venkateswara Nithya Annadanam Trust in 1994 and further transformed into Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust in 2014.

Funded by donations from devotees worldwide, the trust deposits contributions in nationalised banks and meets its expenses to serve food to devotees through the interest earned on them.

On auspicious occasions such as New Year, Vaikunta Ekadasi, Rathasapthami and Garuda Seva, over 2 lakh pilgrims are provided with free meals. PTI STH ROH