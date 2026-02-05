TTD laddu row: One man committee to take corrective measures, says Andhra CM Naidu

Amaravati, Feb 5 (PTI) Describing the alleged ghee adulteration concerning Tirupati laddu as the "greatest sin against god", Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday announced setting up a one man committee to take corrective measures following a SIT report.

Even a 2022 Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) report when the YSRCP was in power clearly stated there was adulteration, he said.

Addressing a press conference, Naidu said after he became the CM in 2024, as part of the "cleansing process" of TTD, ghee samples were sent to NDDB-CALF which clearly stated that the commodity was adulterated with animal fat.

"The NDDB clearly stated that (ghee was adulterated with animal fat). I said the same. Today SIT has submitted the report. The SIT report on ghee clearly says that it was adulterated with palmolein oil and chemicals," the CM said.

The SIT has submitted a report to take administrative action on certain people. "We will appoint a one man committee to study the lapses and take corrective measures. If there is any additional information available, we will submit it to the court," the CM added.

Naidu said the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government committed a "sin" by allegedly indulging in the adulteration. He alleged that several temples were attacked during the previous regime.

Describing Venkateswara Swamy as his "family god", CM Naidu said he believes that the Lord saved him when Naxalites attacked him using claymore mines in early 2003.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) is the custodian of the Lord Venkateswara temple, a rich hill shrine flocked by lakhs of devotees from all over the world through the year.

A controversy broke out in September 2024 after Naidu alleged in a NDA meeting that substandard ingredients and animal fats were used for making the consecrated laddus of the temple.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CBI is probing the matter. PTI GDK STH SA