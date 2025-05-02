TTD launches WhatsApp-based feedback system for pilgrims

Tirupati, May 2 (PTI) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple here, on Friday launched a WhatsApp-based feedback system for pilgrims.

Using this platform, devotees can share feedback on temple services and facilities such as anna prasadam (free food for devotees), cleanliness, laddu prasadam (consecrated sweet), luggage rooms, overall experience and others.

"TTD has introduced a new WhatsApp system to streamline and enhance the process of collecting feedback from pilgrims visiting Tirumala and Tirupati. This initiative aims to improve transparency, service quality, and devotee satisfaction," said the temple body in a release.

Pilgrims can share their feedback by scanning QR codes placed at various locations across Tirumala and Tirupati.

Upon scanning, they will be directed to a WhatsApp interface where they can submit their feedback in a few simple steps.

Feedback can be shared in text format or video uploads, offering ratings such as good, average or not good, along with the opportunity to post additional comments and videos.

"TTD management will thoroughly review all feedback received and take necessary actions to address concerns and improve services," the release said.

This digital initiative is part of TTD's continued commitment to providing a spiritually enriching and comfortable experience to all devotees, the temple body added. PTI STH KH