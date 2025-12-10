TTD receives Rs 1 cr for Pranadana Trust, two car donations

Tirupati, Dec 10 (PTI) A devotee from Tamil Nadu has donated Rs 1 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust, which offers free medical treatment to poor patients afflicted with life-threatening diseases.

M Sowmya from Erode handed over the demand draft to TTD additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.

“M Sowmya donated Rs 1 crore on Tuesday to the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust,” said an official press release from the temple body.

SV Pranadana Trust offers free medical treatment for diseases related to the heart, brain, cancer and others, which otherwise are very expensive procedures.

On Wednesday, the TTD received two car donations valued at Rs 19 lakh.

Arjun Kollikonda from Tirupati donated an electric car worth Rs 10 lakh on behalf of an automobile dealership, while Saravanan Karunakaran from Tamil Nadu donated a car worth Rs 9 lakh.

“A devotee, Arjun Kollikonda from Tirupati…donated (an) electric car worth Rs 10 lakh to TTD on Wednesday. Saravanan Karunakaran from Chennai also donated a…car worth Rs 9 lakh,” said an official release from the temple body.

Special rituals were performed for the vehicles in front of the Srivari temple, after which the donors handed over the keys to the temple Peishkar Ramakrishna, the release said.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world. PTI STH ROH