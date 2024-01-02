TTD receives Rs 40 crore offerings from devotees during 10-day Vaikuntadwara Darshan

Tirupati, Jan 2 (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, has received Rs 40 crore offerings (hundi collections) from devotees during the 10-day Viakuntadwara Darshan from December 23, 2023, to January 1, said an official.

The TTD sold 36 lakh world-famous Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) and facilitated the ritual tonsuring of more than 2 lakh pilgrims, the official said.

"A record number of 6.47 lakh devotees had Vaikuntadwara Darshan...devotees were provided with a comfortable and hassle-free Srivari Darshan," said TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy in a press release.

Through time slotted tokens, the prolonged waiting time in the queue was avoided and devotees than usual had Anna Prasadam (meals) during the Vaikuntadwara Darshan, he said.

Devotees on Alipiri footpath were regularly alerted about the movement of leopards and other wild animals in the wake of recent sightings. Trap cameras were installed in the region to track the movement of wild beasts, he said. PTI STH KH