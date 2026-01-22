TTD receives Rs 44 lakh donation for ‘annaprasadam’ ahead of minister’s birthday

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 22 (PTI) The chairman of an educational institution on Thursday donated Rs 44 lakh to the TTD to sponsor a day’s ‘annaprasadam’ in connection with the birthday of Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh.

His birthday falls on January 23.

Bhashyam Ramakrishna has donated Rs 44 lakh to the TTD to sponsor a day’s ‘annaprasadam’ (free food offering) in connection with Lokesh’s birthday, a press release said.

The donor handed over the demand draft to TTD Chairman B R Naidu.

Ramakrishna is the founder chairman of the Bhashyam Educational Institutions.

The Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust serves beverages and three meals daily to thousands of devotees at Tirumala and other TTD-run centres.

The trust is entirely funded by donations from devotees worldwide. Contributions are deposited in nationalised banks, and the interest earned is used to meet operational expenses.

TTD also runs several other trusts for spiritual, social and welfare activities, including healthcare and education. PTI MS SSK