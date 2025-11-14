TTD-run Annaprasadam Trust receives Rs 1 crore donation from Vijayawada devotee

Tirupati, Nov 14 (PTI) TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust received a donation of Rs 1 crore from a Vijayawada-based devotee on Friday, the temple body said.

On behalf of the donor, Monish Venkat Satya Prakash, his representative Bhushan handed over the demand draft to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman B R Naidu at his camp office in Tirumala.

“Prakash donated Rs 1 crore to Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust, and the DD was handed over through his representative Bhushan,” a press release said.

The trust serves meals and beverages to thousands of devotees daily at Tirumala and other TTD-run locations. Funded entirely by donations from devotees worldwide, it deposits contributions in nationalised banks and utilises the interest to meet its expenses.

The trust was restructured in 2014 from its earlier form as the Sri Venkateswara Nithya Annadanam Trust, which was originally launched in 1994.

The annadanam initiative traces its roots to the Venkateswara Nithya Annadanam Endowment Scheme, started in 1985 by former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao (NTR).

The temple body also manages several other trusts for spiritual, social, and welfare activities, including healthcare, education, and cow protection.

TTD is the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, considered the richest Hindu shrine in the world.